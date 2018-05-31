Search

Town launches membership card in bid to save high street

PUBLISHED: 11:17 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 05 January 2020

A town has launched a membership card in a bid to save its high street.

Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border, has introduced a £10 yearly membership card that offers discounts in the town centre's independent stores.

It follows Brandon in Bloom winning gold at the Anglia in Bloom awards and now looks to brighten areas of the town.

Money raised from the cards will be used on floral displays in the retail areas of the town.

P and R Garden Supplies owner and Brandon in Bloom member, Rachel Sobiechowski, said: "It's so important that people shop local and we hope residents and visitors to the town will take full advantage of the membership card scheme.

"With all of the funds raised being put back into improving the appearance of the high street this will improve the shopping experience and hopefully attract passing trade to see what Brandon has to offer."

The cards are available at participating stores.

For more information email info@brandoninbloom.co.uk.

