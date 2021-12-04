Body found in woods near Mildenhall

Police confirmed a body had been found in woods near Mildenhall. - Credit: Google Maps

A body has been found in woods close to Mildenhall.

Suffolk police confirmed the circumstances were not suspicious after a person's body was found at 9.30am on Saturday morning (December 4).

A police spokesman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner."

An ambulance was also in attendance.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.