Body found in woods near Mildenhall
Published: 4:05 PM December 4, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A body has been found in woods close to Mildenhall.
Suffolk police confirmed the circumstances were not suspicious after a person's body was found at 9.30am on Saturday morning (December 4).
A police spokesman said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and the matter has been referred to the coroner."
An ambulance was also in attendance.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.