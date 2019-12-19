Search

School to benefit from computer donations

PUBLISHED: 14:58 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 19 December 2019

Ant Yallop from Flagship delivering the computer screens to The Bishop's CE Primary Academy. Picture: Flagship Group

Archant

Christmas has come early to pupils at The Bishop's CE Primary Academy in Thetford after being gifted a host of computer equipment.

Housing association Flagship Group donated the 32 computer screens to the school which will be used for both education and leisure.

The screens will be used across the school in classrooms and its library.

Henry Armes, business manager at the school, said: "We're really grateful for the donation which will strengthen our ICT provision, both educationally and for our ICT lunch club."

Danielle Golding, Flagship facilities manager, said: "We are delighted to provide these ICT screens to The Bishops Primary Academy and we are so pleased that they are already being put to such good use. We are committed to supporting our local communities, and making a difference where we can."

