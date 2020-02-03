Search

Michelin Guide, unlimited wine and hot plates: Some of the best restaurants in Thetford

PUBLISHED: 13:35 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 03 February 2020

The Mulberry in Thetford has made the Michelin Guide, pictured owner Karen Connor. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Mulberry in Thetford has made the Michelin Guide, pictured owner Karen Connor. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

With Thetford expanding and more homes the way, the town's restaurants and cafes should have more hungry mouths to feed.

Fresh egg tagliatella, green vegetables and pine nut pesto at The Mulberry Credit: Mark HeathFresh egg tagliatella, green vegetables and pine nut pesto at The Mulberry Credit: Mark Heath

Here are seven great restaurants that the town has on offer, according to Tripadvisor.

1)The Mulberry

If there was one thing you needed to know about The Mulberry it is that it features in the Michelin Guide.

Foodies in Thetford agree as the Raymond Street restaurant is named the best. Described as a Tardis, it may appear small but "opens out like a flower in bloom on the inside; beautifully decorated and the staff and friendly," writes reviewer Michael.

Former mayor of Thetford Terry Lamb at the opening of the Wetherspoon Red Lion in Thetford in 2012. Picture: ArchantFormer mayor of Thetford Terry Lamb at the opening of the Wetherspoon Red Lion in Thetford in 2012. Picture: Archant

2)Cheers Restaurant

Cheers is a steakhouse which offers a different restaurant experience but promises to make guest's experience special.

The Tripadvisor reviews are full of people praising the staff for the welcoming atmosphere and accommodating requests. Cheers, in White Hart Street, offers the chance to cook your own steak on hot stones while having unlimited wine.

3) New Saffron

The refurbished cafe at Thetford Garden Centre, named the Lime Kiln Kitchen. Picture: Keith MindhamThe refurbished cafe at Thetford Garden Centre, named the Lime Kiln Kitchen. Picture: Keith Mindham

The New Saffron is described as a "great restaurant ran by people who know how to run an Indian".

Based in the heart of the town, in St Giles Lane, it has become a favourite with visitors. If you don't like dining out then it also offers takeaway and delivery so you can enjoy the food in your own home.

You may also want to watch:

4) Taste of China

The refurbished cafe at Thetford Garden Centre, named the Lime Kiln Kitchen. Picture: Keith MindhamThe refurbished cafe at Thetford Garden Centre, named the Lime Kiln Kitchen. Picture: Keith Mindham

Reviewers of the Taste of China say it is the perfect all-round Chinese.

Offering takeaway, free delivery and dining experience, the Bridge Street restaurant has rave reviews on the site with praise for the staff, food and service - whether it is ordered to their house or table.

5)The Raj

The second Indian restaurant on this list, The Raj is just outside of the town centre in Admirals Way.

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen. Picture: Conor MatchettStaff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen. Picture: Conor Matchett

Offering a dining experience and take-away, its setting offers a more relaxing experience out of the town centre, and an opportunity for those living elsewhere in the town to enjoy a meal out.

6) The Red Lion

This large pub in the centre of the town is run by Wetherspoons.

Although many know what to expect from this large national chain, the Red Lion, in Market Place, has been praised for its fast service, good selection of drinks and establishment size.

7) Lime Kiln Kitchen

Lime Kiln Kitchen is a popular cafe with shoppers as it is situated in at Thetford Garden Centre, in Kilverstone, just north of the town.

Having recently been renovated, Tripadvisor writers have said it made a great stop for a quick bite to eat or to round off their visit to the garden centre.

