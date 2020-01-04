Audi TT caught driving on pedestrianised high street

This Audi was spotted driving through a pedestrianised high street. Picture: Breckland Police Archant

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after taking their Audi for a drive through a pedestrianised high street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police on patrol in Kings Street, Thetford. Picture: Marc Betts Police on patrol in Kings Street, Thetford. Picture: Marc Betts

Officers in Thetford were alerted by CCTV after an Audi TT was spotted driving through Kings Street, a pedestrianised road in the centre of the town on Friday evening.

The driver was detained by a volunteer Norfolk Special officer before Pc Nik Harris arrested them on suspicion of drink driving.

You may also want to watch:

Police confirmed on Twitter that the man had an alcohol reading of 60mgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Breckland Police said on Twitter: "Team effort all round last night with CCTV alerting Thetford team to a car driving up the pedestrianised King Street.

"First on scene was Spl/Insp Smith, from Norfolk Specials, who detained the driver until arrival of Pc Nik Harris who arrested driver on suspicion of drink-driving."

The arrest comes after a substantial drink driving campaign by Norfolk Police over the festive period.

Sergeant Chris Harris said: "Been saying it for the last month but yet people still do it; don't drink and drive."