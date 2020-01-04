Audi TT caught driving on pedestrianised high street
PUBLISHED: 09:32 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 04 January 2020
A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after taking their Audi for a drive through a pedestrianised high street.
Officers in Thetford were alerted by CCTV after an Audi TT was spotted driving through Kings Street, a pedestrianised road in the centre of the town on Friday evening.
The driver was detained by a volunteer Norfolk Special officer before Pc Nik Harris arrested them on suspicion of drink driving.
Police confirmed on Twitter that the man had an alcohol reading of 60mgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Breckland Police said on Twitter: "Team effort all round last night with CCTV alerting Thetford team to a car driving up the pedestrianised King Street.
"First on scene was Spl/Insp Smith, from Norfolk Specials, who detained the driver until arrival of Pc Nik Harris who arrested driver on suspicion of drink-driving."
The arrest comes after a substantial drink driving campaign by Norfolk Police over the festive period.
Sergeant Chris Harris said: "Been saying it for the last month but yet people still do it; don't drink and drive."
