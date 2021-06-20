Museum shut since first coronavirus lockdown to reopen

Published: 9:38 AM June 20, 2021

The Ancient House - Museum of Thetford Life reopens this week. - Credit: Ian Burt

A museum, shut to the public since the initial coronavirus lockdown more than a year ago, will reopen this week.

Thetford's Ancient House museum has been shut since March last year, other than for a number of visits from school groups.

But visitors can now book tickets to the museum, in White Hart Street, which reopens on Tuesday, June 22.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council, said: "I am so pleased that another one of Norfolk’s exceptional museums will be reopening to the general public.

"Anyone who hasn’t been before is in for a real treat and we know our regular visitors will be excited to come back.”

Tickets need to be booked in advance and are available online at https://norfolk-museums.arttickets.org.uk/

In line with government guidance, face coverings must be worn, except by those with an exemption.



