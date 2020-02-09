Search

Children asked to help with major redesign of town estate

PUBLISHED: 09:46 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 09 February 2020

Callum James speaking to children at Bishop's Primary School about Flagship's work and the Abbey Estate. Picture: Flagship

Callum James speaking to children at Bishop's Primary School about Flagship's work and the Abbey Estate. Picture: Flagship

Children have been asked by a housing company to design their ideal place to live as it looks to make major revamps to a town estate.

Flagship will be holding drop-in sessions to discuss the Abbey Estate revamp. Picture: Flagship

Flagship is working with Norfolk County Council and Breckland Council to transform the Abbey Estate in Thetford. The housing company owns 670 of the 1,178 homes on the estate and has been holding public consultations to hear what the community wants improved.

Now, it is asking pupils at Bishop's Primary School to design their ideal place to live.

The youngsters, aged from four to 11, are being asked as Flagship seeks to give young people a voice in their ongoing conversations about the Abbey Estate.

Callum James, project manager with Flagship Group, met with the pupils at an assembly.

The Abbey Estate is set to be revamped. Picture: Sonya Duncan

He said: "Over the last few months, we've been holding drop-in sessions on the Abbey to get people's thoughts and ideas for the estate.

"We are really keen to get young people involved in the conversation and we're looking forward to seeing what is important to them too."

Flagship will be selecting three pictures to receive a gift voucher prize. Henry Armes, business manager with Bishop's School, welcomed the opportunity for children to get involved in the conversation.

The Abbey Estate is set to be revamped. Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Abbey Estate is set to be revamped. Picture: Sonya Duncan

He said: "Service is one of our school's core values and our pupils are very excited be offered the opportunity to use their imagination and creative skills to help shape the future of their community."

It comes as Flagship held a drop-in session for residents to discuss the revamp. It was the most attended with issues raised about lighting, parking, the condition of the homes, and use of the green spaces.

Project director James Payne said: "We are grateful to the many people who came along and shared their thoughts with us and it is clear how much passion there is for the estate."

There are no plans in place at the moment as Flagship is continuing to speak to the community to understand what work must be done.

The next drop-in session will take place from 2-5pm on Tuesday, March 3 in the Neighbourhood Centre, Exeter Way.

