Coronavirus: Talks on town estate revamp put on hold

PUBLISHED: 14:53 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 17 March 2020

Tlka have been underway on how to improve the Abbey Estate. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Talks on the future of a town’s housing estate have been put on hold due to the coronavirus.

Flagship is working with Norfolk County Council and Breckland Council to transform the Abbey Estate in Thetford. The housing company owns 670 of the 1,178 homes on the estate and has been holding public consultations to hear what the community wants improved.

With further social distancing measures announced by the government the housing association has decided to cancel remaining workshops.

A spokesman said: “Given the current situation in the UK, we are postponing our community conversation workshop which was set to take place on Monday 23 March.

“We are still keen to hear your thoughts about the Abbey estate as part of our engagement in the area and we hope to reschedule this event for later in the year.”

Residents can send their ideas on what the biggest issues in the area are to

michelle@engaging-people.co.uk.

