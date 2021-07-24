Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Thetford and Brandon Times > News

Have your say over future of growing estate

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:55 AM July 24, 2021    Updated: 12:16 PM July 24, 2021
abbey estate park

How a new neighbourhood park might look on the Abbey Estate at Thetford - Credit: Flagship

People living on an estate are being asked to have a say in its future as a consultation gathers pace.

The Flagship Group has been asking people for their ideas on how the Abbey Estate in Thetford could be improved.

Four options and a range of improvements to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour, parking, use and condition of the garages and safety across the estate were presented to residents for their views last month.

They included improvements to the garage courts, a new neighbourhood park, new homes, a wider choice of shops, new play facilities, better lighting and suggestions for the river area.

Some 440 people took part in the first step of the consultation, which revealed facilities for young people, better parking across the estate and better lighting were the most important improvements for local people.

You may also want to watch:

Better lighting across the estate and a new neighbourhood park were the ideas people liked most, an adventure playground and trees and planting were the top choices for a new neighbourhood park and improved parking was the most important improvement residents would like to see.

Now Flagship is consulting again on parking improvements and the new neighbourhood park.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's killing me': Abuse victim moved into flat with asbestos and mould
  2. 2 Poultry company owner says food industry is at 'crisis point'
  3. 3 Where you are most likely to get your bike stolen in Norfolk
  1. 4 Police chief warns of 'inevitable' rise in certain crimes after pandemic
  2. 5 'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival
  3. 6 Have your say over future of growing estate
  4. 7 Car crashes into central reservation on A11
  5. 8 Abusive man grabbed wife by throat and banged her head on floor
  6. 9 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
  7. 10 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk

Peter Hawes, chairman of Flagship, said: “We have listened to what you’ve told us and as a result, we’re presenting solutions in response to the issues and feedback that emerged from step one of the consultation.

“We are committed to the Abbey estate. We know it’s a place with a great community spirit but with a number of challenges too. We want to work with local people to tackle these, bring significant and sustainable improvements, and make the estate an even better place to be for today’s, and tomorrow’s, residents.”

Every person living on the estate is receiving a brochure that sets out the possible options and solutions and they can have their say by completing the form sent out with the brochure or online at: www.givemyview/abbeyestate/polls by Monday, August 9.

Flagship is also running drop-in sessions at the neighbourhood centre on Monday, July 26 (12pm to 5pm), Wednesday, July 28 (4pm to 8pm), Thursday, July 29 (12pm to 5pm) and Friday, July 30 (12pm to 5pm)

Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich Crown Court

Man, 38, in court after stab victim left with leg and stomach wounds

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Students and staff at the Mildenhall College were given the chance to see an Army Apache Helicopter

Norfolk Live

RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Roudham Road, where a veterinary company wants to build a pet crematorium

Pet crematorium plans submitted but residents have air concerns

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Benji Morris on stage at The Globe.

Thetford pupil, 7, performs poem live on-stage at The Globe

Sarah Hussain

person