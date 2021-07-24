Have your say over future of growing estate

Published: 11:55 AM July 24, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM July 24, 2021

How a new neighbourhood park might look on the Abbey Estate at Thetford - Credit: Flagship

People living on an estate are being asked to have a say in its future as a consultation gathers pace.

The Flagship Group has been asking people for their ideas on how the Abbey Estate in Thetford could be improved.

Four options and a range of improvements to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour, parking, use and condition of the garages and safety across the estate were presented to residents for their views last month.

They included improvements to the garage courts, a new neighbourhood park, new homes, a wider choice of shops, new play facilities, better lighting and suggestions for the river area.

Some 440 people took part in the first step of the consultation, which revealed facilities for young people, better parking across the estate and better lighting were the most important improvements for local people.

Better lighting across the estate and a new neighbourhood park were the ideas people liked most, an adventure playground and trees and planting were the top choices for a new neighbourhood park and improved parking was the most important improvement residents would like to see.

Now Flagship is consulting again on parking improvements and the new neighbourhood park.

Peter Hawes, chairman of Flagship, said: “We have listened to what you’ve told us and as a result, we’re presenting solutions in response to the issues and feedback that emerged from step one of the consultation.

“We are committed to the Abbey estate. We know it’s a place with a great community spirit but with a number of challenges too. We want to work with local people to tackle these, bring significant and sustainable improvements, and make the estate an even better place to be for today’s, and tomorrow’s, residents.”

Every person living on the estate is receiving a brochure that sets out the possible options and solutions and they can have their say by completing the form sent out with the brochure or online at: www.givemyview/abbeyestate/polls by Monday, August 9.

Flagship is also running drop-in sessions at the neighbourhood centre on Monday, July 26 (12pm to 5pm), Wednesday, July 28 (4pm to 8pm), Thursday, July 29 (12pm to 5pm) and Friday, July 30 (12pm to 5pm)