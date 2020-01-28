Search

Major estate revamp home to thousands to hear resident's thoughts

PUBLISHED: 10:47 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 23 December 2019

The Abbey Estate in Thetford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Abbey Estate in Thetford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Families living in a Norfolk estate are set to be given a say on how it is transformed.

Flagship will be holding drop-in sessions to discuss the Abbey Estate revamp. Picture: FlagshipFlagship will be holding drop-in sessions to discuss the Abbey Estate revamp. Picture: Flagship

Flagship owns 670 of the 1,178 homes on the Abbey Estate in Thetford, and has agreed to work with Norfolk County Council and Breckland District Council to improve the area.

Since the summer, the housing association has been speaking to families in the estate about what they would like to see changed, and a drop-in session is set to be held in the new year.

It will cover what they like and dislike about living on the estate, as well as what can be created in terms of sports and recreation, community facilities, the garage sites and the river walk.

James Payne, project director, said: "It was really good to hear people's thoughts on the Abbey and find out more about what residents want for the estate."

A drop-in session will take place from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the community centre.

