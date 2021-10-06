Thetford News Brandon News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Photo gallery: Relive the It's a Knockout! competition at Thetford in 1974

Ben Craske

Published: 6:30 AM October 6, 2021   
"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

Thousands of people attended It's a Knockout! competitions at village fairs and town fetes across Norfolk in the 1970s and 1980s.

Today we are revisiting one of these popular events in Thetford held in 1974. 

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

Inspired by the BBC game show series that started in 1966, the local versions of It's a Knockout! pitted teams against each other who fought to earn points by completing physical activities and challenges.

And on May 27, 1974 3,000 people attended the Thetford Round Table and Rotary Club's It's a Knockout! competition and fete.

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

Seven local firms fielded teams and the British Gas and Oil Burners Ltd. won. The victorious participants were presented with the Travenol Cup by "Miss Thetford," 18-year-old Miss Jean Ascomb. 

Perhaps you can spot yourself or someone you know in these old photographs from the It's a Knockout! themed competition in Thetford in 1974. 

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library

"It's a Knockout" competition held in Thetford, 27 May 1974. Picture: Archant Library


